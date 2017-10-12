See Jason Isbell Pay Tribute to Tom Petty With 'Room at the Top'

Midway through a week-long residency at the Ryman Auditorium, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit tackled another song by the late Tom Petty during Wednesday night's show. The band's version of "Room at the Top" — a song rarely performed by the Heartbreakers themselves, who released the track on their 1999 album Echo and largely abandoned it after the accompanying tour — was both faithful and bittersweet, anchored by a pitch-perfect guitar solo from Sadler Vaden and vocal harmonies from bandmates Jimbo Hart and Amanda Shires.

Related See Jason Isbell's Ripping Cover of Tom Petty's 'Refugee' Americana hero paid tribute to the late rock star on the opening night of his residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

For Isbell, headlining a string of hometown shows at the Ryman Auditorium has become something of a tradition, dating back to his multi-gig run in 2013. During this year's residency, his Tom Petty covers have become a tradition, as well. The band performed a blistering "Refugee" on Monday night and ripped into "You Wreck Me" on Tuesday, paving the way for Wednesday's take on "Room at the Top." Last weekend, Isbell performed a solo version of the Damn the Torpedoes track "Even the Losers" at the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, then kicked off his encore with a full-band version of "American Girl."

Isbell's Ryman residency rolls on tomorrow night, with nightly shows scheduled though Sunday, October 15th.