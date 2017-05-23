See Jason Aldean's Love Letter to Rural America 'They Don't Know'

Jason Aldean has written a love letter to rural America with his new video for "They Don't Know," a track off his 2016 album of the same name.

Aldean begins the video with a statement of purpose, explaining, "I feel like this tour is a reflection of every tour we've built before it. It stands for everywhere we've been and all the people that have helped get us here. Every mile and every face I've seen along the way is reflected in making this life on the road so much more than I could have imagined. That's what this tour stands for. It stands for you. It stands for us."

The Shaun Silva-directed clip intersperses footage of Aldean rehearsing for his They Don't Know Tour with images of the road crew setting up the stage, farmers toiling on tractors, and trucks bogging through muddy terrain. The video reflects the blue-collar message of the song, which tells the story of the more misunderstood aspects of small-town and rural life, like "praying for rain" and "speed limit signs that all say 25."

"They Don't Know" follows the Number One "Any Ol' Barstool" as They Don't Know's fourth single. It was released to radio earlier this month.

Aldean is currently out on his They Don't Know Tour and will open a new exhibit, presented by Field & Stream, at the Country Music Hall of Fame that spotlights both his career and outdoorsman hobbies.