See Country Rebel Jaime Wyatt's Gritty Ride to California in 'Wasco'

Songs about doing time are nothing new in country music, but Jaime Wyatt is one of the few who's sung about it from experience. Now the song "Wasco" from her debut LP Felony Blues brings to life a prison romance with a freewheeling new music video.

Wyatt, who once struggled with drug addiction, served eight months in Los Angeles county jail for robbing her drug dealer. While there, her cellmate made plans to marry an inmate at Wasco State Prison near Bakersfield — a man she'd never met in person and only corresponded with via letter. "Wasco" hurtles into the future with the same abandon, as the narrator declares, "Ain't nobody gonna tell me who to love" as she counts the hours till her own love interest's "graduation" from the big house.

The video for "Wasco," directed by Magdalena Wosinska, features Wyatt playing the rebel, driving around in old Chevelle with no driver's side door, skateboarding in cowboy boots and breaking into a warehouse to shoot pool. At the warehouse, she crosses paths with a group of teenagers who have spent the swimming and partying, an innocent and carefree contrast to the hard time being done in the song's lyrics.

Having released the seven-song Felony Blues last February, Wyatt hits the roads this winter with Wheeler Walker Jr., Shooter Jennings and Jonathan Tyler.

Here's Wyatt's upcoming tour dates.

December 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ the Novo *

December 4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

December 5 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory*

December 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

January 19 - Murrells Inlet, SC @ Suck Bang Blow#

January 20 - Birmingham, AL @ ZyDeco #

January 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf %

January 22-26 - Outlaw Country Cruise

January 31 - London, United Kingdom @ AmericanaFestUK 2018

February 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Broadcast

February 4 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Prince Albert

February 5 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Louisiana

February 6 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gulliver's

February 7 - Nottingham, United Kingdom @ The Maze

February 9 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom @ The Live Theatre

February 11 - London, United Kingdom @ The Borderline

February 15 - Barcelona, Spain @ Rocksound

February 16 - Madrid, Spain @ Boite Live

*w/ Wheeler Walker Jr.

#w/ Shooter Jennings

%w/ Shooter Jennings and Jonathan Tyler