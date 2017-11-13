See Hunter Hayes Play Live in the Vineyard Festival, Unveil New Video

Earlier this month, Hunter Hayes was one of the artists who participated in the three-day concert event Live in the Vineyard, a private acoustic concert series in the foothills of California's wine country, the Napa Valley. Hayes performed his just released track, the doo-wop-inspired "You Should Be Loved," and offered a tour of the festival, which also included LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans, Lindsay Ell, Eric Paslay and Dave Barnes, as well as Haim, All-American Rejects and ZZ Ward.

Standing in the vineyard, Hayes notes that this year's Live in the Vineyard brought country music into the mix in a partnership with the Academy of Country Music. He also spoke about his quest to release new music and accompanying videos on his own timetable, explaining that "You Should Be Loved" is the first of a trilogy of songs – and videos – representing part of the project. In the coming months, the second and third clips in the series, called Pictures, will be revealed. On Valentine's Day, February 14th , all three parts of the film will be shown at a Nashville premiere at Regal Cinemas. The event for fans will also feature a panel discussion with the actors, director and screenwriter, along with a live performance from Hayes.

The first clip in the series, "You Should Be Loved," is the singer's collaboration with the Shadowboxers. The video, which takes place at a teenage house party in the Fifties, features a storyline centered on a young woman named Sophie, her seemingly abusive boyfriend and an African-American man with whom Sophie is apparently also romantically involved. There's also a ginger-haired girl who dances with one of the band members and a young woman with a camera who flashes back to the memory of dancing with a serviceman who has since died. Presumably, their stories will be continued in the upcoming videos. Watch part one of Pictures below.

"Pictures is a totally new experience for me," says Hayes. "We've never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story. With part one I'm only able to share the beginning, so I can't wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!"