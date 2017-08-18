See Easton Corbin Help U.S. Veterans Group at Surprise Michigan Visit

Easton Corbin has been on tour throughout the summer, bringing hits like "Baby Be My Love Song," "Roll With It" and current single "A Girl Like You" to crowds around the country. But the Florida native took a recent break from the stage to make a surprise appearance at a veterans group in Michigan.

Corbin visited with Vets Returning Home, an organization that helps former U.S. service members make the switch from military to civilian life. The singer, along with members of the Ram Nation grassroots group, volunteered at the facility, helping them make improvements to the grounds, including the community courtyard. Afterward, he performed a few songs, including the Top 30 single "A Girl Like You."

Known for a smooth country vocal and his appreciation for the genre's storied past, Corbin will continue touring into the fall. His next show is in Ohio, followed by a string of fair appearances from South Dakota to Washington.