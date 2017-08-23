See Dixie Chicks' Live Beyonce Cover From New Concert DVD

Last year, the Dixie Chicks made a roaring comeback with their DCX MMXVI World Tour, selling out stadiums and taking the stage with Beyoncé at the CMA Awards to play a version of Bey's modern murder ballad "Daddy Lessons." For those who couldn't catch them live, the Chicks also captured a concert stop on film, screening the full set in movie theaters earlier this month.

On September 1st, the whole experience will be available on DVD as the DCX MMXVI Live CD and DVD package. The set list includes a stunning, stripped-down version of "Daddy Lessons," the video for which is premiering exclusively at Rolling Stone Country.

Introduced by that signature jazzy roll, the Chicks and their band deliver the song from Beyoncé's Lemonade seated, with Natalie Maines' pointed vocal delivery and accompanying acoustic instrumentation letting the lyrics pop. The "is it or isn't it country?" debate over "Daddy Lessons" was one of the genre's most sour deliberations last year. The song's storytelling is downright Carter Family-esque when compared to contemporary country hits like Cole Swindell's "Flatliner," while its melody is far swampier and more "Southern" than anything on Sam Hunt's debut. Put simply: yes, it's country.

DCX MMXVI Live will include a slew of classic Chicks hits, from "Long Time Gone" to "Sin Wagon," along with other choice covers: Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and Bob Dylan's "Mississippi," among them. Also in the set is "Not Ready to Make Nice," written by Maines as a response to the backlash – now known rather colloquially as "getting Dixie Chicked" – bestowed on the band following her 2003 onstage remarks about President George W. Bush. It's a response likely weighing on the minds of other country artists as they measure whether or not to respond to the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, or the political climate at large.

DCX MMXVI Live will be available on CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray on September 1st.