See Darius Rucker Take a Yoga Class for the First Time

In support of his upcoming new album When Was the Last Time, Darius Rucker has been on a journey to try new things, inspired by the lyric in his single "The First Time" that asks "when was the last time you did something for the first time?"

His latest endeavor: yoga. Along with Ram Report host Ashley Eicher, the country singer hits the mat at a yoga studio in Nashville, learning the poses and techniques that can center his mind and body. But for Rucker, finding Namaste is no easy task.

When Was the Last Time will be released October 20th.