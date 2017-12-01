See Danielle Bradbery's Slow-Burning 'Worth It' on 'Today'

Danielle Bradbery's long-awaited sophomore album I Don't Believe We've Met is finally out today and to mark the occasion, she performed the new song "Worth It" on Megyn Kelly Today.

"Worth It" is a powerful, soulful ballad that finds the performer asserting her self-confidence to a wayward lover with lines like, "I'm worth it, you're crazy baby if you think that I don't know it." Bradbery's Today performance showcases both her powerhouse vocals and the emotional heft of the song, which she wrote with Jeff Pardo and Molly Reed.

"I wasn't a part of the writing on that first record," Bradbery told Rolling Stone Country in a recent interview. "So I know the feeling of singing something that's not really you. The whole thing was very much Voice-driven. Afterwards, I wanted to sit down, without all the craziness, and ask myself, 'Who is Danielle?'"

Bradbery originally rose to national fame in 2012 when she won season four of NBC's The Voice under the tutelage of Coach Blake Shelton, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2013. She'll play several dates throughout December, with the next happening December 3rd at White Oak Music Hall in her hometown of Houston, Texas.