See Danielle Bradbery's Raw, Personal Video for 'Human Diary'

Danielle Bradbery gets honest, hurt and heartfelt in "Human Diary," the first video release from her upcoming sophomore album, I Don't Believe We've Met.

Written by Josh Kerr and Emily Weisband, the ballad reads like a wounded letter to an ex-boyfriend who knows far too much. "You were my human diary," Bradbery sings, "so when you left, you didn't just leave. You take all my secrets with you." The video is similarly intimate, with Bradberry pacing the floor of the bedroom that used to house the happy couple. Now, it's just a lonely home for one.

"I was immediately brought to tears when I first heard 'Human Diary,'" she tells Rolling Stone Country. "It's such a relatable song, and I really wanted to expose what I was feeling that day. Everyone knows what it feels like to put their trust in someone and then feel robbed when they walk away, so I feel like this is a perfect taste of what I was going for on this album – pure honesty."

Featuring Bradbery's songwriting on seven of the 10 tracks, I Don't Believe We've Met arrives December 1st, more than four years after her self-titled debut. She released the song "Sway" earlier this summer.