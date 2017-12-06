See Chris Stapleton Perform a Soaring 'Millionaire' on 'Ellen'

With Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 2 poised to debut in the top spot on the charts, the country vocalist has been making the rounds on the talk circuit. On Monday, he gamely performed "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" with guest host Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was scheduled to chat with Joe Rogan on his podcast on Wednesday and, that same day, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

Backed by his core band of J.T. Cure on bass, Derek Mixon on drums and Morgane Stapleton on harmonies, Stapleton delivered the Volume 2 standout "Millionaire." He also enlisted Nashville guitarist Mike Harris, of Brent Cobb's band, to add a little nuanced slide to the performance.

Stapleton has wrapped up his 2017 tour and is already looking ahead to 2018. He'll open for the Eagles during the country-rock band's June 23rd concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here's Stapleton's upcoming dates:

March 17 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

March 24 - Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

March 25 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

May 26 - Daytona, FL @ Country 500

May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Bayou Country Superfest

June 23 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

*supporting Eagles