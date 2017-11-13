See Chris Stapleton Sing Cathartic 'Broken Halos' at 2017 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton's moving ballad "Broken Halos" has become something of a healing anthem in what has been one of country music's toughest years. At the 51st CMA Awards, Stapleton showcased the song yet again for his third performance in the show's history.

Taking the stage with wife Morgane, Stapleton gave a more subtle reading of "Broken Halos," whose story of earthly angels leaving too soon visibly moved the audience. Co-written by Stapleton with his former SteelDrivers bandmate Mike Henderson, the song appears not on Stapleton's upcoming new album, From A Room: Volume 2, but off last May's Volume 1 – with the singer using his national-TV performance as a chance to pay tribute to those lost this year, rather than to promote his next project.



From A Room: Volume 2 will be released on December 1st. Stapleton was nominated for three CMAs this year, triumphing in two categories: Album of the Year and Male Vocalist. He'll wrap up his All-American Roadshow tour on November 18th in Omaha, Nebraska.