See Chris Shiflett's Scorching Live 'West Coast Town' Video

Christmas is coming early for Chris Shiflett fans as the singer-songwriter, Foo Fighters guitarist, and podcaster has just launched a pre-order for the vinyl pressing of his latest solo album West Coast Town and is also sharing an exclusive look at a new live music video. Shiflett released the Dave Cobb-produced West Coast Town in April to rave reviews, including Rolling Stone's appreciation of the way it "flawlessly blends blue-collar country punk with a catchy Bakersfield bounce."

To help celebrate the vinyl pressing of West Coast Town, Shiflett is also releasing a live music video for the album's title track. Recorded at the iconic Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, California, "West Coast Town" captures Shiflett and his band in full-on dive bar band mode as they rip through the twangy boot-stomper and engage with the enthusiastic audience. Shiflett's swagger as a frontman drives the performance and he even throws in a scorching guitar solo as a reminder of the raw versatility of his playing.

The new vinyl version of West Coast Town includes an exclusive vinyl-only bonus track called "Am I Still Your Man?" and can be ordered as a standalone or bundled with a t-shirt evoking the album's cover art. Along with the vinyl pressing of West Coast Town and the new live music video for "West Coast Town," Shiflett can also be heard on his Walking the Floor podcast or out on the road as Foo Fighters continue touring behind their most recent release Concrete and Gold.