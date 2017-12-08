See Chris Janson's Powerful Live 'Drunk Girl' Video

Chris Janson's two Number One singles, the 2015 breakout "Buy Me a Boat" and this year's "Fix a Drink," painted the Missouri singer-songwriter as a guy focused on the short-term: daydreaming of being rich or about that tantalizing 5 o'clock libation. His new single "Drunk Girl," however, presents Janson – a devoted father who doesn't miss an opportunity to praise his wife and family – as an emerging mature voice in a genre that, for the past few years, liked to call out women's "sugar shakers."

Written by Janson with Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe, the piano ballad delivers a message of appropriate male behavior when it comes to the modern-day drink-up- and-hook-up culture. "Take a drunk girl home / let her sleep all alone," Janson sings. "Leave the hall lights on, walk out and lock the door."

"It's teaching the younger generation of men that this is probably the better way to treat a girl," Janson told Rolling Stone Country in October. "It's written from a man's perspective, and from a father's perspective. If my daughters were in that situation, I hope someone would treat them with that respect."

Now, he's released a video for the song, the latest single off his second album for Warner Music Nashville, Everybody. Filmed at the Layman Drug Co. studio facility in Nashville, and directed by Alex Chaloff, the black-and-white clip is simple in its staging: Janson performing "Drunk Girl" live at a piano, letting his voice and the song's lyrics take center stage.

Janson, who spent the summer touring on Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour, will hit the road with Cole Swindell in February.