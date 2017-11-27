See Charlie Worsham's Smooth Live Rendition of 'Call You Up'

Between releasing a critically acclaimed album, publishing a book, and touring with country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Charlie Worsham has stayed plenty busy in 2017. As the year draws to a close, he's adding at least one more commitment to his itinerary with an appearance on AT&T's Audience Network series, a preview of which you can see above in his performance of "Call You Up."

Airing this Friday, December 1st on DirecTV, the show features live takes of songs from Worsham's Beginning of Things LP as well as an interview with Audience Network host Ted Stryker. The "Call You Up" performances shows the Mississippi native at his smooth, jazzy best, singing over a slinky groove as he tears off some subtle leads on electric guitar. Released in April, Beginning of Things has been met with consistent praise, particularly for Worsham's songwriting.

The hour-long special appears on DirecTV channel 239, AT&T U-verse channel 114, and on-demand on DirecTV NOW at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, December 1st. Worsham, who released his book Follow Your Heart (named for his Follow Your Heart Scholarship Fund) last June, will be appearing on Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour in 2018. He plays Carols By Candlelight in Escondido, California on December 8th and 9th.