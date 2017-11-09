See Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley Roast Trump's Tweets in CMA Monologue

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley didn't shy away from poking fun at the political climate in their opening monologue as hosts of the 51st CMA Awards.

As expected, they helped further heal a rift between the Country Music Association and members of the media, after the CMA released (and later rescinded under pressure) a strict set of guidelines barring journalists from asking questions about politics. Paisley lamented the fact that he's now unable to sing political songs like "Harper Valley DNC," "Hold Me Closer, Bernie Sanders" and "Stand By Your Manafort," the third a jab at the ongoing Russia probe plaguing the Trump administration.

But the highlight of their parodies was "Before He Tweets." Performed to the tune of Underwood's "Before He Cheats," the lyrics took down the President's habitual, early-morning tweeting.

"Right now, he's probably in his PJs / watching cable news / reaching for his cell phone," sang Paisley. "In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated white toilet seat / he writing Liddle' Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe."

The payoff line, however, was a chorus as cutting as it was humorous, referencing the high-stakes game some believe Trump is playing with North Korea.

"It's fun to watch it that's for sure / until little rocket man starts a nuclear war / and maybe next time he'll think before he tweets."

This marks Paisley and Underwood's 10th consecutive time hosting the CMA Awards.