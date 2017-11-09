Watch Brett Young's Bizarre 'Flying Lawnmower' Song on 'Kimmel'

Brett Young was in the running for New Artist of the Year honors at Wednesday night's CMA Awards, but on last night's episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the "In Case You Didn't Know" singer was tasked with an arguably more important matter: writing a song to accompany a viral video about a flying lawnmower.

The basis for Young's song, "The Lawnmower in the Sky," was self-explanatory – literally, a video of a push mower flying through the sky like a radio-controlled airplane. Young uses it to spin a surreal tale about a hillbilly named Gus living in the "Booger Glen" trailer park who has an Icarus-like dream of making his lawnmower fly. Set to a loping "Rawhide"-style beat, the wacky story has a happy ending of sorts, although the celebrations are short-lived for the cheeky hero who at least gets to prove his doubters wrong. No doubt, Gus would've made George Jones proud.

Young missed out on the New Artist honors at the CMAs, which went instead to Jon Pardi, but "The Lawnmower in the Sky" wasn't his first time appearing on Kimmel this year. He stopped by back in the summertime to perform his latest single, "Like I Loved You," from his self-titled debut LP. Currently, young is headlining his Caliville Tour through December, supported by guest Carly Pearce.