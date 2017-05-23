See Blake Shelton's Endearing Duet With 'Voice' Hopeful Lauren Duski

In the jam-packed first episode of the two-part finale of The Voice's 12th season, Blake Shelton joined his remaining team members Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden on stage for two spirited duets.



Shelton and Duski, who leans toward a classic country sound, performed Hank Williams' "There's a Tear in My Beer," later recorded by his son Hank Williams Jr. in 1989. With a makeshift log cabin serving as backdrop, they strummed their guitars and their voices were complementary, with Duski's rich set of pipes helping steer the song away from honky tonk and more toward rockabilly soul. Watch it above.

Shelton also joined his 15-year-old team member Aliyah Moulden for a buoyant cover of Martha and the Vandellas' 1964 civil rights anthem "Dancing in the Street" that boasted some contemporary pop flair.



In the same episode, Duski also took on Garth Brooks' 1989 classic "The Dance," infusing it with new life and touching hearts with her understated approach. After much praise from Adam Levine, coach Shelton added, "That's one of the most important country songs in the history of country music and I've heard it a million times; we all have. It's one of my favorite songs ever. And literally you made me feel like I was hearing it for the first time tonight."

Duski also showed great promise with the debut of her original single "Deja Vu," which featured the line, "You never let me get too far away from all the memories that we made." It uses Duski's pitch-perfect delivery to recall the exact moment of a heart-wrenching breakup – plopping you right back onto the amphitheater lawn, high school corridor, or text message where it all crumbled.

Part two of The Voice finale airs tonight, May 23rd at 9:00 p.m. ET with special guest performances including Little Big Town, Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton.