See Blake Shelton, 'Voice' Team Sing Hank Williams Jr.

On Tuesday night's Top 12 elimination episode of The Voice, Blake Shelton's team – Chloe Kohanski, Keisha Renee and Red Marlow – performed Hank Williams Jr.'s 1991 Pure Hank single, "If It Will, It Will." Shelton kicked off the peformance, but audience favorite Red Marlow stole the show with his polished vocals, drawing more parallels between himself and Garth Brooks with his warm tone and confident stage presence.

Marlow's teammate Renee also delivered a spot-on performance, engaging the audience and wowing with her expansive upper register. While Kohanski has one of the strongest voices this season, the singer – who draws more from Seventies rock – never quite seemed at ease singing a country song and at times her vocals felt strained.

The live show wrapped with "Instant Save" performances to whittle the cast down to the Top 11. Audience votes put Adam Levine's team members on the chopping block: Country artist Adam Cunningham and r&b-leaning singer Jon Mero. Mero tackled the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and Cunningham took on Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son." When the votes were tallied, Cunningham's bluesy, high-energy performance secured the Nashville-based singer a spot in the Top 11.