See Anderson East's Slow-Burning 'All on My Mind' on 'Kimmel'

Anderson East has plenty of buzz on his own merit, but his association with Ed Sheeran has only raised the Alabaman's profile. On Tuesday, he performed the sultry Sheeran co-write "All on My Mind," his latest single, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Release on August 15th, "All on My Mind" has yet to be named part of a new project, which would follow his acclaimed 2015 LP Delilah. Produced by Dave Cobb, that record warranted East's selection as one of Rolling Stone Country's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know that summer. East is blessed with a gritty, soulful voice, and it's easy to hear him nod to Southern soul greats, but he's quick to explain the similarities along with differences.

"We're trying to tip our hats to that style of music, but I don't want to wear that hat," East told Rolling Stone Country. "I still want to be relevant now. I don't want to be making 1960s music in 2015."



In the two years since Delilah, East has stayed busy, contributing music to Brandi Carlile's Cover Stories project and the song "What Would It Take" to Fifty Shades Darker's soundtrack. He is currently touring throughout the Midwest and South as part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour, which runs through mid-September.