See Anderson East's Moody New Boxing Video for 'All on My Mind'

Earlier this week, Anderson East shared "All On My Mind," a new single co-written with Ed Sheeran. Now the soulful crooner has released an accompanying video for the track.

The cinematic clip opens with a boxer in a ring, preparing for what appears to be a big fight before heading home to his concerned girlfriend. The dramatic nature of the video suits the dark, symphonic track, which contrasts East's blue-eyed soul vocals with moody strings and heavy guitars.

East wrote the new track with Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Aaron Raitiere, with Dave Cobb and Gregg Nadel handling production. There's no official word yet of a follow-up to East's 2015 album Delilah, but a September 5th booking on Jimmy Kimmel Live is a good sign for more new music to come.

East has a handful of tour dates coming up, including opening slots on Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour in September.