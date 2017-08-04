Sam Hunt's 'Back Road' Sets All-Time Country Chart Record

Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" has broken the record for most consecutive weeks at Number One on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The breezy jam has now topped the chart for an amazing 25 weeks in a row, surpassing the previous mark of 24 set by Florida Georgia Line and their mega-hit "Cruise" in 2012 and 2013.

Hunt co-wrote "Body Like a Back Road" – inspired by his wife Hannah – with songwriters Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Other notable Number Ones in the history of the Hot Country Songs chart include Leroy Van Dyke's "Walk on By" (19 weeks in the top spot in 1961); FGL's "H.O.L.Y." (18 weeks); Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" (17 weeks); and Buck Owens' "Love’s Gonna Live Here" (16 weeks in 1963).

Hunt is currently on the road with his 15 in a 30 Tour with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese. The tour runs through the summer, closing out with two sold-out shows in Nashville on September 22nd and 23rd.