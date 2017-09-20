It's been nearly a year since the untimely death of songwriter Andrew Dorff, and on Monday, Ryan Kinder paid his respects in the emotional video for "Still Believe in Crazy Love." The song was written by Dorff and Jerry Flowers, and Kinder's video features Dorff's father – George Strait songwriter Steve Dorff – along with CMT host Cody Alan and others who share their own stories of love.

"As songwriters, we are always focused in on writing a specific song for my project or another artist, who is looking. Every once in a while, we have to just step back, reflect and write what is on our hearts, no strings attached," Kinder told Rolling Stone Country in 2016.



Dorff's memory continues to live on through his music, and "Yours If You Want It," his song written with Jonathan Singleton off Rascal Flatts' Back to Us, made it to Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in July.



Kinder, a Birmingham, Alabama, native and ace guitar player, is currently working on his debut album for Warner Bros.