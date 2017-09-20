Trending

Rodney Crowell Cancels Remaining 2017 Tour Dates

Singer's doctors order "complete rest" to deal with unspecified health issues

Rodney Crowell has cancelled the remainder of his 2017 tour dates on doctor's orders. Credit: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Rodney Crowell has canceled the remainder of his 2017 tour schedule on doctor's orders. The Grammy-winning musician announced the news via social media on Tuesday, saying, "An impressive team of doctors have confirmed what for the past year I've instinctively known: dealing with the root cause of my health issues requires complete rest."

Although the specific nature of Crowell's issues was not disclosed, in late October 2016 while performing at a sound-check for a benefit concert south of Nashville, the singer was taken to the emergency room after experiencing what had been described as "cardiac symptoms" prior to his scheduled performance. He was soon discharged and would return to the venue that night to perform Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues." In his message to fans yesterday, the 67-year-old added that "for the foreseeable future, with expert medical guidance, my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state." 

Crowell received a nomination for Best Album at last week's Americana awards for Close Ties, the LP he released in March of this year. He is also featured on the just-released album, A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk, performing the Sixties classic "Tobacco Road."

Crowell's website currently lists upcoming tour dates beginning in January 2018 with his participation in the multi-artist Outlaw Country Cruise embarking from New Orleans, followed by a series of solo acoustic shows in February.