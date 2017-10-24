Robert Earl Keen Plots New Christmas Tour

Christmas has been an important part of Robert Earl Keen's repertoire ever since he released "Merry Christmas From the Family" on his 1994 LP Gringo Honeymoon. This fall, the Texas country artist is keeping the tradition alive with his sixth annual Christmas tour, dubbed REK's Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree with Elizabeth Cook, Doyle & Debbie, Robert Ellis, and the Quebe Sisters.

A Clark W. Griswold-worthy song about awkward holiday get-togethers with drunken, intolerant relatives, "Merry Christmas From the Family" has become a live staple for Keen, including an appearance on his 1996 live album, No. 2 Live Dinner. Later covered by Dixie Chicks, it even spawned a coffee table book of the same name in 2005.

This year's Christmas-variety-show-meets-country-revue makes 19 stops along the East Coast and in the South, beginning at Tivoli Theater in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on November 27th and wrapping up one month later at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 30th. Keen will perform in his hometown of Houston on December 26th at House of Blues.

Keen performed last Saturday at the One America Appeal Benefit for Hurricane Victims at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, which was attended by all five living former presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Here's the tour dates for Robert Earl Keen's Christmas tour:

November 27 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

November 28 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

November 30 – Macon, GA @ The Cox Capitol Theatre

December 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

December 2 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

December 3 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

December 4 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theatre

December 6 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

December 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

December 8 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

December 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

December 10 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

December 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

December 13 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center

December 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

December 26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

December 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

December 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Bass Performance Hall