Ricky Skaggs Plots Return to Country With Rare Electric Show

It’s been 20 years since Ricky Skaggs performed a full concert of the Eighties hits that made him famous, like "Country Boy," "Highway 40 Blues" and "Heartbroke." The Kentucky native has been busy playing bluegrass music, often with his wife Sharon White, and carrying on the legacy of Bill Monroe, a mentor to Skaggs.

On September 2nd, Skaggs will put aside the mandolin, at least briefly, pick up an electric guitar and reintroduce fans to his string of country radio hits at Nashville club the Nashville Palace. "After playing bluegrass music for the last 20 years, I'm gonna have a blast plugging in my electric guitar and singing my country hits again," he said in a statement.

Skaggs scored his first Number One country single in 1981 with "Crying My Heart Out Over You." He followed it with a stream of chart-toppers, including "I Don't Care," "Don't Cheat in Our Hometown," "Honey (Open That Door)" and his anthem "Country Boy," the video for which featured Monroe in a cameo. In 2009, he joined Jack White and the Raconteurs, along with Ashley Monroe, for a bluegrass take on the band's "Old Enough."