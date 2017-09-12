Rhiannon Giddens Announces 2017 Fall Tour Dates

With an Americana Awards Album of the Year nomination for Freedom Highway, a recurring role on Nashville, and a feature appearance on a Number One country song with Eric Church ("Kill a Word"), Rhiannon Giddens has had a pretty impressive year so far in 2017. This fall, she'll maintain the momentum with a new round of tour dates announced today.
The trek picks up September 15th, with a show at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and concludes with an early November performance in Cincinnati. Spanning 21 new dates, the tour will include stops at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Chicago's Vic Theatre and Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall. Her final show on the tour puts Giddens on the stage with the Cincinnati Pops, as they record a second volume of the roots exploration series American Originals.
Giddens released her second solo album Freedom Highway in February, writing the bulk of the material herself for the first time, save for three tunes: one traditional, plus the title track – originally by the Staple Singers – and Richard Farina's "Birmingham Sunday." It's currently nominated for Album of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors and Awards, vying for the prize against offerings from Drive-By Truckers, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sturgill Simpson and Rodney Crowell. Giddens is also slated to perform at the Awards, which will be held Wednesday, September 13th at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Sept. 15 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University
Sept. 16 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
Sept. 17 – Marietta, OH @ Marietta College, Esbenshade Series at Peoples Bank Theatre
Sept. 19 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
Sept. 20 – St. Paul, MN @ The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University
Sept. 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Sept. 23 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Sept. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
Sept. 29 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center
Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Oct. 1 – Frederick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts
Oct. 3 – State College, PA @ The State Theatre
Oct. 4 – Richmond, VA @ Alice Jepson Theatre at University of Richmond
Oct. 5 – Greensboro, NC @ University of North Carolina
Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
Oct. 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ University of California Santa Barbara
Oct. 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
Nov. 10-12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall