Rhiannon Giddens Announces 2017 Fall Tour Dates

With an Americana Awards Album of the Year nomination for Freedom Highway, a recurring role on Nashville, and a feature appearance on a Number One country song with Eric Church ("Kill a Word"), Rhiannon Giddens has had a pretty impressive year so far in 2017. This fall, she'll maintain the momentum with a new round of tour dates announced today.

The trek picks up September 15th, with a show at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and concludes with an early November performance in Cincinnati. Spanning 21 new dates, the tour will include stops at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Chicago's Vic Theatre and Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall. Her final show on the tour puts Giddens on the stage with the Cincinnati Pops, as they record a second volume of the roots exploration series American Originals.

Giddens released her second solo album Freedom Highway in February, writing the bulk of the material herself for the first time, save for three tunes: one traditional, plus the title track – originally by the Staple Singers – and Richard Farina's "Birmingham Sunday." It's currently nominated for Album of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors and Awards, vying for the prize against offerings from Drive-By Truckers, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sturgill Simpson and Rodney Crowell. Giddens is also slated to perform at the Awards, which will be held Wednesday, September 13th at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Sept. 15 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University

Sept. 16 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Sept. 17 – Marietta, OH @ Marietta College, Esbenshade Series at Peoples Bank Theatre

Sept. 19 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

Sept. 20 – St. Paul, MN @ The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University

Sept. 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sept. 23 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Sept. 29 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct. 1 – Frederick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts

Oct. 3 – State College, PA @ The State Theatre

Oct. 4 – Richmond, VA @ Alice Jepson Theatre at University of Richmond

Oct. 5 – Greensboro, NC @ University of North Carolina

Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Oct. 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ University of California Santa Barbara

Oct. 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

Nov. 10-12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall