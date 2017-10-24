Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini to Duet at 2017 CMA Awards

Musical collaborations are becoming an annual tradition for the CMA Awards and this year's telecast presents four unique pairings, including five-time nominee Kelsea Ballerini and the CMA's record-holder for most nominated female artist of all time, Reba McEntire.

Related CMA Awards 2017: Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert to Perform First wave of artists to appear on broadcast also includes Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton

Also set to perform together are Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Dierks Bentley, who joins Vocal Group nominees Rascal Flatts, while Kane Brown and show co-host Brad Paisley will collaborate on the 14-time CMA award winner's new tune "Heaven South." Reigning New Artist of the Year Maren Morris will also take the stage for a duet with Irish-born pop star Niall Horan (of One Direction fame). Morris is featured on "Seein' Blind," a track on Horan's recently released LP Flicker.

Previously announced performers on the 51st annual awards show include reigning Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson. Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett and Paisley's co-host, Carrie Underwood, will also perform.