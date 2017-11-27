Reba, Kelsea Ballerini Anchor 'CMA Country Christmas' Lineup

The Country Music Association's annual holiday special premieres Monday on ABC. But this time, it does so with new host Reba McEntire stepping in for longtime emcee Jennifer Nettles.

CMA Country Christmas airs at 8:00 p.m./ET with Reba ushering in the yuletide season. Taped in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House, the eighth annual show boasts a long list of stars performing holiday tunes. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Little Big Town are set to take the stage, along with Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Chris Young. Cece Winans and duo CB30 also perform, as does Brett Eldredge, who released his instant classic Christmas album, Glow, in 2016.

"Christmas is such a special time," said Reba, who performs "Holly Jolly Christmas." "It reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma and singing carols with my family. I'm just tickled to join a group of some of my best country buddies onstage to celebrate the holiday season. This is where my love of music began."

Other songs include "White Christmas" by Ballerini, "O Holy Night" by Bryan and "Winter Wonderland" by Eldredge.