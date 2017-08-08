Rascal Flatts to Join 'The Voice' as Blake Shelton Team Mentors

Blake Shelton has no shortage of famous friends to call upon to help out in his tenure as a coach on NBC's The Voice. For the show's upcoming 13th season, Shelton has secured the expertise of country vocal group Rascal Flatts.

Related Chart Watch: Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt Score Milestone Number One Songs Shelton earns his 24th chart-topper with "Every Time I Hear That Song," while Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" continues its 21-week reign

The trio, who just scored a Number One hit with "Yours if You Want It," will serve as advisers to Team Blake, offering contestants hands-on mentoring sessions as they progress through the competition. They will follow in the footsteps of Luke Bryan, who served mentored the competitors on Team Blake during season 12.

In a video interview with Extra, Rascal Flatts's Gary LeVox says, "Blake's got such a great ear turning his chair around and finding great people, so it's been awesome meeting them and giving them some tips. It's been a lot of fun working with him. A lot of talent, a lot of talent on Team Blake."

Other advisers announced for the new season are Billy Ray Cyrus (Team Miley Cyrus), Joe Jonas (Team Adam Levine), and Kelly Rowland (Team Jennifer Hudson). Shelton and Levine have served as coaches since the series' inception. Cyrus returns after joining in season 11, while Hudson will be making her coaching debut.

Team Blake has been one of the series' toughest coaches, producing five out of the twelve winners to date including Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and, more recently, season 11 champion Sundance Head.

Season 13 of The Voice premieres on NBC September 25th.