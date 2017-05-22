Rascal Flatts Announce New Las Vegas Residency

Rascal Flatts are returning to Las Vegas for a third residency. After two successful engagements at the Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the award-winning vocal group is transitioning to the Venetian, where they'll set up shop inside the intimate Venetian Theatre, the site of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's own Soul2Soul residency in 2012.

Dubbed "Rascal Flatts ­– A Night to Shine," the residency will open in fall 2017, beginning October 6th. Currently, the run is set for only eight shows, concluding October 21st. Tickets go on sale June 2nd.

The band released its 10th studio album Back to Us last week with a sunset rooftop concert in Nashville. The record returns the trio to the harmony-forward approach that made them such fan favorites in the early 2000s. Still, the group wasn't afraid to take chances on the project, cutting songs like the progressive "Vandalized," co-written by Chris Stapleton, and "Hope You Were Lookin'."

"One of the things we've been able to do … is evolve with the way music has trended," Gary LeVox told Rolling Stone Country. "It's got to be whatever year you're in. You can't go back and do 'Friends in Low Places.'"



Levox and bandmates Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus will perform at CMA Music Festival in Nashville in June, before hitting festivals throughout the summer.