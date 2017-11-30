Randy Travis' Wife Petitioning to Block Singer's 2012 Arrest Video

Mary Davis Travis, the wife of singer Randy Travis, has started a petition to block the imminent public release of potentially embarrassing dashboard camera footage from the country legend's 2012 DUI arrest in Tioga , Texas . The petition, which is now posted at Change.org, was issued by Travis' wife along with his manager Tony Conway and publicist Zach Farnum.

Sharing the link to the petition on Facebook, Mary Travis notes, "We were told by the Judge in Grayson County that the video would be destroyed after Randy completed all requirements handed down by the Judge. Randy completed all requirements in very timely fashion, only to be told by the Attorney General's office that the Judge didn't have the authority!"

When the "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer was originally arrested about 60 miles north of his Dallas home, he had crashed his car, suffering a concussion and other injuries. Department of Public Safety officers reportedly discovered Travis naked and lying in the road. According to the Austin American-Statesman, a lawsuit filed in September asked a district court judge to block the video's release, arguing that "making it public under the state's open records laws would violate federal disability and medical privacy laws."

The petition asks the attorneys representing the State of Texas to follow the State Court Judge's Order to keep the video private, as the case is appealed through the federal system, noting, "They have refused to do so and threaten to release it this Friday by 5:00 p.m."

The singer's arrest was the one in a series of events that plagued him for the next several years, as he also suffered a massive stroke in 2013, requiring years of rehabilitation, which is ongoing. Travis has made remarkable strides both personally and professionally since the stroke. In October 2016, at the ceremony inducting him into the Country Music Hall of Fame, he surprised attendances with a brief, impromptu a cappella performance of "Amazing Grace."

Earlier this year, he was the subject of "1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time. A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis" concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, featuring Garth Brooks, Tanya Tucker, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Alabama and more performing some of his most beloved songs. Travis also briefly appeared at the concert as well as the 2016 CMA Awards.

