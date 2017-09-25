The 2017 Pilgrimage Festival wrapped up this weekend in Franklin, Tennessee. On just its first day alone, the eclectic gathering attracted more than 27,000 fans, who descended upon the Park at Harlinsdale horse farm to see artists like Shovels & Rope, Nikki Lane, the Texas Gentlemen and headliner Justin Timberlake perform. The pop superstar, who brought out surprise guest Chris Stapleton, is one of the producers of the festival, which was founded by Kevin Griffin, of Better Than Ezra, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. Day Two of Pilgrimage featured Ryan Adams, Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell, Marty Stuart and headliner Eddie Vedder. Our cameras were there for the entire festival to capture the vibe backstage.
Pilgrimage 2017: Go Behind the Scenes at Justin Timberlake Festival
With the pop star as one of its producers and headliners, Pilgrimage featured an eclectic lineup including Marty Stuart and Amanda Shires
