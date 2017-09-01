Paul Cauthen Unveils Headlining 2017 Fall Tour

Paul Cauthen is a seasoned road warrior, stretching back to his days as one-half of Texas act Sons of Fathers. Now nearly one year removed from the release of his solo debut My Gospel, Cauthen is planning to hit the road again this fall, and he's bringing some friends along with him.

Cauthen's new tour will hit 37 cities in a little over two months, starting with a September 9th gig on at Club Dada in his adopted home of Dallas. He'll hit Americana Fest in Nashville the following week, before playing such famed venues as Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas and the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California and wrapping up this leg of shows at RecordBar in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 11th.

The big-voiced singer, who has recently joined forces with Cody Jinks for tributes to Chris Cornell and Waylon Jennings, will be joined by a pair of fellow Dallas bands during the tour. The Vandoliers, who were named to Rolling Stone Country's New Artists You Need to Know list last May, will help Cauthen kick off the tour, while the Texas Gentlemen, who played on My Gospel and are releasing their debut LP TX Jelly, on September 15th, accompany him for the last month of shows. Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon will also tour with Cauthen.

The full schedule of Paul Cauthen's fall tour dates:

September 9 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

September 13 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's**

September 14 — Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge**

September 15 — Nashville, TN @ Americana Fest

September 16 & 17 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 19 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506**

September 20 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd**

September 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy**

September 22 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott**

September 23 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge**

September 24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club @ Stage AE**

September 26 — Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon**

September 27 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern**

September 28 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival Room**

September 29 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement**

October 1 — Roseland, VA @ Devils Backbone Hoopla

October 3 — Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi**

October 4 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter**

October 5 — Madison, WI @ The Frequency**

October 6 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE**

October 7 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club**

October 14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 20 — Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light***

October 21 — Amarillo, TX @ Hoot's Pub***

October 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar***

October 25 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room***

October 26 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah***

October 27 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre***

October 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim's***

October 29 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's Night Club***

November 1 — Eugene, OR @ HiFi Music Lounge***

November 3 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge***

November 4 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern***

November 8 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux***

November 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge***

November 10 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge***

November 11 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar***

*w/ Vandoliers

**w/ Kelsey Waldon

***w/ The Texas Gentlemen