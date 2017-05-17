Outlaw Music Festival Tour Adds Eric Church, New Dates

Willie Nelson, the rumors of his demise being greatly exaggerated, is seemingly everywhere in 2017, and come this fall he'll be on the East coast for a newly announced second leg of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 84-year-old is adding yet another big name to the tour, as Eric Church joins the Red Headed Stranger's entourage for a stop in Philadelphia in September.

Related Willie Nelson: 20 Essential Songs From the signature ballad he wrote for Patsy Cline to his love letter to life on the road

Church makes a lone appearance in the five dates added to the tour, at the September 17th date at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, right across the Delaware River from the City of Brotherly Love. Blackberry Smoke also makes their first appearance on the tour at Cleveland's Blossom Music Center on September 15th. Returning from the previous run of shows are Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid, as well as Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on select dates.

The new leg of shows for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour marks a homecoming of sorts for the local food and craft beer-driven festival, which got its start last year as a one-off event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The initial announcement last month of six shows this July were focused in the South and Midwest, but the additional five dates – all in September – are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, and New York. The lineup for the Hersheypark Stadium event in Hersey, Pennsylvania is yet to be announced.

Nelson, despite ongoing concerns about his health, is keeping up a typically frenetic pace this year, having released his new LP God's Problem Child on April 28th, the day before his birthday. The Texan just completed a four-night residency at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will kick off the Outlaw Tour on July 1st in New Orleans.

The newly announced dates of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour:

September 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 9 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

TBA

September 15 – Cleveland, OH @Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Blackberry Smoke

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Eric Church

Sheryl Crow

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid



