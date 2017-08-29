On the Charts: Midland's 'Drinkin' Problem' Goes Number One

Country trio Midland have their first Number One song. The group, made up of singer Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy, top the Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week with their debut single, "Drinkin' Problem."

Written by the band with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, "Drinkin' Problem" evokes the smooth sound of country music in the late Seventies and early Eighties. The song first appeared on Midland's EP, released last fall, and, along with the other tracks off the EP, will also appear on their upcoming debut album, On the Rocks. Due September 22nd, the LP includes 13 songs, all written or co-written by Wystrach, Carson and Duddy.

"Country music's changing, and it's really exciting to be near the spear tip of that change," Duddy told Rolling Stone Country in May. "I think we just happen to be at the right place at the right time. We're enjoying the journey, every single part of it."

Midland have been on the road all summer – including back-to-back shows with Kenny Chesney at Boston's Gillette Stadium over the weekend – and will soon join the CMT on Tour package this fall, headlined by Jon Pardi.