Old Crow Medicine Show Plot New Year's Eve Concerts, Sing With Kesha

For the eighth year in a row, Old Crow Medicine Show will stage their New Year's Eve celebration at Nashville's famous Ryman Auditorium. But this year, the string group is dedicating one of the two performances to Bob Dylan.

Related How Old Crow Medicine Show Reimagined Bob Dylan's 'Blonde on Blonde' Nashville string band's Ketch Secor and Critter Fuqua explain why they chose to re-create Dylan's 1966 opus for a new live album

For the December 30th show, Old Crow will perform the entirety of 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde, their 2016 live tribute to Dylan's 1966 landmark album Blonde on Blonde. The group recorded their version during a concert series at the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theater.

For the band's actual New Year's Eve concert, on December 31st, Old Crow Medicine Show will dedicate the evening to their own material, including the often-covered staple "Wagon Wheel." Singer-fiddle player Ketch Secor wrote the song based on an unfinished Dylan lyric, and Darius Rucker made it into a multi-platinum Number One in 2013.

Old Crow Medicine Show are also set for a new episode of CMT Crossroads, pairing up with pop star, and Nashville native, Kesha. The installment, taped Tuesday night, will air December 6th at 10:00 p.m./ET on CMT. Tickets for Old Crow's New Year's Eve shows are available now.