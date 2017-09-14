See Nikki Lane's Endearing 'Send the Sun' Video

Nikki Lane has made a name for herself with her no-bullshit brand of outlaw country music, but the Nashville artist and songwriter wants you to know she has a softer side, too.

Related See Nikki Lane Crush Cars in Monster Truck 'Highway Queen' Video In the studio – and the driver's seat – with the outlaw-country princess as she puts the finishing touches on her new album

She puts that side on display in a new video for "Send the Sun," one of the best tracks off her 2017 album Highway Queen. The sweet clip features what looks like a set for a school play, with performance footage from Lane and her band woven into scenes of two children performing a dance routine. Watch it above.

Lane and her crew built the set themselves, filming the video in a Masonic temple in Asheville, North Carolina. Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King directed the clip. According to Entertainment Weekly, the video was inspired by the video for Nashville pedal steel legend Pete Drake's "Forever."

Lane is currently on tour, with her next stop at Nashville's American Legion Post 82 as part of this year's AmericanaFest.