Hear Natalie Stovall's Moody New Song 'Wine or Whiskey'

If competing on NBC's The Voice earlier this year seemed like an unexpected detour for contry performer Natalie Stovall, it may well have been the first step of a longer-term change of direction. The Nashville singer-songwriter has unveiled a totally new sound on her latest song, "Wine or Whiskey," which you can hear above.

Stovall and her band the Drive released a pair of EPs with hard-nosed country stompers like "Mason Jar" prior to her appearance on The Voice, during which she was coached by Blake Shelton. "Wine or Whiskey," however, sees her put down her fiddle and drop her band's rootsy sound for a pop-leaning, moody slow burner and a vulnerable-sounding vocal. "Am I pulling you in, letting you go? Shooting it down, sipping it slow?" Stovall sings as the song builds to a crescendo with fluttering guitars and finger snaps. "What kind of night is this gonna be?"

Stovall's last EP with the Drive, Heartbreak, was self-released in February 2016.