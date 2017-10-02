Nashville Vigil to Be Held in Honor of Las Vegas Shooting Victims

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night, the Country Music Association, which oversees the massive CMA Fest, bringing thousands of the genre's fans to Nashville each year, released a statement of support for those affected by the shootings.



Related Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 58 Dead at Route 91 Music Festival Over 500 people injured when shooter opens fire on country music festival from Mandalay Bay's 32nd floor

The joint statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. President/CEO Butch Spyridon reads: "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas , especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

"Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority," the statement continues. "We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible."

The three entities together have also announced plans for a vigil to take place Monday night at 6 p.m. at Nashville 's Ascend Amphitheater with free parking available at Nissan Stadium's Lot R. Further details about the vigil are expected to be announced later today.