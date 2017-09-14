Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Eulogized in Nashville

Troy Gentry was remembered in Nashville today during a public celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House. Gentry, one half of the chart-topping duo Montgomery Gentry, died on September 8th in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50.

A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Gentry is survived by his wife Angie and two daughters, Taylor and Kaylee. Along with his singing partner Eddie Montgomery, he released eight studio albums and scored five Number One hits, including songs like "Something to Be Proud Of" and "Back When I Knew It All."

Little Big Town, Vince Gill, Trace Adkins and Charlie Daniels were among the artists paying tribute to Gentry onstage at the Opry. Other artists shared words of comfort on Twitter, with Billy Ray Cyrus posting an image of Gentry's memorial program. When news of Gentry's death spread last week, artists from Little Big Town to Blake Shelton expressed their disbelief online. Shelton shared an old photo of himself onstage with Gentry, writing, "Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago. I am heartbroken."

Gentry's family asked that donations be made to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane-relief efforts in the singer's honor.