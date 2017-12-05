Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery Plans 2018 Tour

When singer Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash on September 8th, there was considerable speculation that that would be the effective end of Montgomery Gentry, his namesake duo with Eddie Montgomery. But Gentry's partner has decided to keep the Montgomery Gentry name alive with the newly announced Here's to You Tour and a forthcoming LP of the same name.

The trek, which gets underway January 19th with a pair of supporting dates for Alabama, marks 20 years since the formation of Montgomery Gentry. It will also be Montgomery's first time to tour without his longtime singing partner, with whom he enjoyed hits like "My Town," "Roll With Me" and "Something to Be Proud Of," among others.

Montgomery Gentry's new album, also titled Here's to You, will be released February 2nd and includes the lead single "Better Me," which was sung by Gentry. Purchasers will have the option to donate to the T.J. Martell Foundation, a favorite cause of both Montgomery Gentry members.

Gentry died when the helicopter he was riding in crashed in Medford, New Jersey, where the duo was scheduled to perform later that day. The aircraft experienced engine troubles shortly after takeoff and went down in a wooded area nearby. The pilot was killed on impact, while Gentry was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment before he died.

"It was a horrific day; my world changed as much as the band did," Montgomery told People in November. "It's something that you never get over. It’s going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life.”



Here's Montgomery Gentry's Here's to You Tour Dates:

January 19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (with Alabama)

January 20 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena (with Alabama)

February 9 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

February 10 – Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

February 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 2 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 3 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

March 9 – Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside

March 10 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's

March 16 – Medina, OH @ Thirsty Cowboy

March 17 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

March 22 – Augusta, GA @ Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon

March 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

June 2 – Marion, KS @ Chingawassa Days Festival

July 6 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes

July 13 – New Salem, ND @ ND Country Fest

July 14 – Pierz, MN @ Pierz Freedom Fest

July 20 – Hillsboro, MO @ Jefferson County Fair

July 21 – Springville, IN @ The Boogie

July 27 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

July 28 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater

August 2 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

August 17 – Zanesville, OH @ Muskingum County Fair

September 8 – Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino

September 15 – Ventura, CA @ Boots and Brews