Miranda Lambert to Lead CMA Fest Dog Parade: Ram Report

Miranda Lambert is set to perform at this year's CMA Music Festival in Nashville, but the country star will also make a special cameo during CMA week: she's leading a parade of dogs over the Cumberland River to support the adoption of shelter animals.

Lambert, a vocal animal advocate, is staging the event with her MuttNation Foundation, dubbing it the MuttNation March. Set for the morning of June 8th, the parade culminates with the launch of the MuttNation Foundation Adoption Drive, held the entirety of CMA Music Fest.

The singer recently released the ballad "Tin Man," off her double album The Weight of These Wings, to radio, after her performance of the song became a highlight of April's ACM Awards broadcast. It's currently inside the Top 40 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Along with her CMA Music Festival appearance on the main stage, Lambert will play a number of festivals throughout the summer.

CMA Music Festival runs June 8th through 11th in Nashville.