Miranda Lambert Promises New Pistol Annies Album in 2018

Fans of the country super-trio Pistol Annies can expect new music in 2018, according to founding member Miranda Lambert.

A cover story with Lambert for Billboard's Nashville issue says the singer promises a new album from the Annies, her trad-country group with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, next year. The record would be the trio's first in five years, the follow-up to 2013's Annie Up. In 2011, they released their debut Hell on Heels, buoyed by the sassy title track.



All three artists have been busy since going on an abrupt hiatus in 2013. Lambert released the Platinum-certified album The Weight of These Wings last November, while Presley unveiled the fiery Wrangled in April. Monroe's last studio project was 2015's The Blade.

Last summer, Lambert, Presley and Monroe reunited onstage for the first time in over a year during Lambert's tour stop in Arkansas, performing "Hell on Heels" and the equally swaggering "Takin' Pills."