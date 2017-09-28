Miranda Lambert Plots 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Miranda Lambert will start the new year with a road trip, as her Livin' Like Hippies Tour kicks off January 18th in
"Highway Vagabond" was also the direct inspiration for naming Lambert's expansive 2017 tour, which featured Aubrie Sellers and Old Dominion. The tune is one of the more freewheeling tracks on the 24-cut The Weight Of These Wings, which was nominated for two Grammys earlier this year (for the lead single, "Vice") and was named ACM Album of the Year in the spring. Lambert has five nominations, including Album of the Year, at the upcoming CMA Awards.
Miranda Lambert's 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour dates:
January 18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena w/Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb
January 19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center w/Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb
January 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center w/ Jon Pardi and Brent Cobb
February 1 – Tacoma, WA w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours
February 2 – Spokane, WA w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours
February 3 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena w/Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours
February 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas
February 9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas
February 10 -
February 15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas
February 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena w/Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas
March 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods
March 2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods
March 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center w/Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods
March 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney
March 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney
March 10 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena w/Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney
March 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde
March 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde
March 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde
March 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham
March 23 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham
March 24 – Winston Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans w/Jon Pardi and Charlie Worsham