Miranda Lambert Plots 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Miranda Lambert will start the new year with a road trip, as her Livin' Like Hippies Tour kicks off January 18th in Greenville , South Carolina . Along the way, the tour will stop in 23 cities including Atlanta , Los Angeles , Phoenix , Cleveland , San Diego and Kansas City . Taking its name from the lyrics of her song "Highway Vagabond," from the platinum-selling double LP The Weight of These Wings, the trek will also feature Jon Pardi on all of the dates. For select dates they will be joined by Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, the Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham.

"Highway Vagabond" was also the direct inspiration for naming Lambert's expansive 2017 tour, which featured Aubrie Sellers and Old Dominion. The tune is one of the more freewheeling tracks on the 24-cut The Weight Of These Wings, which was nominated for two Grammys earlier this year (for the lead single, "Vice") and was named ACM Album of the Year in the spring. Lambert has five nominations, including Album of the Year, at the upcoming CMA Awards.

Miranda Lambert's 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour dates: