Miranda Lambert Leads 2017 CMA Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 51st CMA Awards were announced this morning, with one of country music's most celebrated entertainers leading the pack. Miranda Lambert, whose double album The Weight of These Wings was released shortly after the CMA Awards in 2016, scored the most nominations with five, including nods for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.
Keith Urban and reigning Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town are tied with four nominations apiece, with Urban finding himself in the Entertainer of the Year category for a second consecutive year. Little Big Town's nominations include one for Album of the Year for The Breaker.
A handful of rising performers received their first nominations this year, with Jon Pardi collecting a pair, and Luke Combs, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and LoCash each earning one. Most surprisingly, Americana stalwart Jason Isbell received his first-ever CMA nomination – his latest LP The Nashville Sound is up for Album of the Year.
Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne, along with Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch, made the announcement on the Labor Day episode of Good Morning America. The 51st CMA Awards, hosted once again by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live Wednesday, November 8th, on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town (songwriter: Taylor Swift)
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen)
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi (songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie and Tae
Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Musical Event of the Year
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
"Kill a Word" – Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with Pink
"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)