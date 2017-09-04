Miranda Lambert Leads 2017 CMA Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 51st CMA Awards were announced this morning, with one of country music's most celebrated entertainers leading the pack. Miranda Lambert, whose double album The Weight of These Wings was released shortly after the CMA Awards in 2016, scored the most nominations with five, including nods for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.

Related Miranda Lambert's 'The Weight of These Wings': A Track-by-Track Guide Singer-songwriter tackles breakups, booze and the future in a wildly ambitious and equally impressive double album

Keith Urban and reigning Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town are tied with four nominations apiece, with Urban finding himself in the Entertainer of the Year category for a second consecutive year. Little Big Town's nominations include one for Album of the Year for The Breaker.

A handful of rising performers received their first nominations this year, with Jon Pardi collecting a pair, and Luke Combs, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and LoCash each earning one. Most surprisingly, Americana stalwart Jason Isbell received his first-ever CMA nomination – his latest LP The Nashville Sound is up for Album of the Year.

Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne, along with Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch, made the announcement on the Labor Day episode of Good Morning America. The 51st CMA Awards, hosted once again by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live Wednesday, November 8th, on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings ­– Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town (songwriter: Taylor Swift)

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen)

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi (songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Luke Combs

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie and Tae

Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Musical Event of the Year

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

"Kill a Word" – Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with Pink

"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)