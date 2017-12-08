Miranda Lambert Launches New Pet Product Campaign, Readies Clothing Line

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Miranda Lambert's MuttNation foundation has unveiled a new line of pet products in collaboration with the Petmate brand, with all proceeds going to her dog-loving charity.

Related 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 Kip Moore flipped off the industry, Willie Nelson taunted mortality, and Margo Price questioned the American dream

The new line includes plush toys based on the 2018 Grammy nominee's real-life shelter rescues along with "Free Love" dog collars, beds, harnesses and more inspired by the vintage guitar straps Lambert wears onstage. The collection can be found on Petmate.com and Amazon.com.

Lambert started MuttNation in 2009 with her mother, Beverly, hoping to spotlight the work of rescue shelters and find as many homes for dogs as possible. The charity now provides funding for shelters in all 50 states, and also organizes adoption drives and emergency relief operations. Those interested can become a "citizen" of Lambert’s MuttNation with a donation on the foundation's website.

Meanwhile, Lambert has also announced early details of her new clothing line, Idyllwind. Decribed by the superstar as "badass" and intended to make women feel great, the line was designed with Lambert's input and features a wide range of items, including distressed jeans, burlap skirts, leather boots, fringed jackets and denim vests. It will be available online and at all Boot Barn stores in 2018.