Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Texas Flood Relief Effort

"Didn't anybody tell you messin' with Texas was a big mistake," sang Miranda Lambert on "Texas as Hell," a track off her very first independent release. Born on the eastern side of the Lone Star State, Lambert's kept her word in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, heading to Houston and surrounding environs with her MuttNation Foundation to rescue over 70 dogs left homeless in the destruction and send them off to safe shelters in Oklahoma.

It's no secret that Lambert is a dutifully dedicated animal lover: during CMA Fest this summer, she led a parade of dogs through downtown Nashville to raise awareness for adoption, and MuttNation works with shelters nationwide to encourage, support and ameliorate that adoption process and find pets safe homes.

Lambert is on day three of her stay in Houston, rescuing more displaced animals and gathering supplies, like blankets, towels and treats, to help take care of the pets in MuttNation's safekeeping. More information on MuttNation's needs can be found on Instagram.