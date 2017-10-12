Miranda Lambert to Duet With Green Day on Group's New Compilation Album

Green Day is teaming up with Miranda Lambert for a revised version of "Ordinary World," a song originally released on the band's 2016 album, Revolution Radio. The re-recorded track will appear on next month's Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band as a duet, with Lambert and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sharing lead vocals.

The pairing of a punk-pop band with a mainstream country headliner isn't as incongruous as it might look. Lambert and Armstrong previously swapped harmonies at the 2014 Grammy Awards, where the two singers paid tribute to the late Phil Everly with an acoustic performance of the Everly Brothers' 1960 hit "When Will I Be Loved." One year earlier, Armstrong performed a similar mix of mid-century country music and harmony-heavy folk on Foreverly, his duets album with Norah Jones.

Hitting stores on November 17th, Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band covers the length of the band's career, from 1991's Kerplunk to last year's Revolution Radio. The album – which arrives 16 years after the band's first best-of compilation, International Superhits! — also features the new song "Back in the USA." Armstrong recently performed "Ordinary World" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Here's the complete track list:

1. "2000 Light Years Away"

2. "Longview"

3. "Welcome to Paradise"

4. "Basket Case"

5. "When I Come Around"

6. "She"

7. "Brain Stew"

8. "Hitchin' a Ride"

9. "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)"

10. "Minority"

11. "Warning"

12. "American Idiot"

13. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams"

14. "Holiday"

15. "Wake Me Up When September Ends"

16. "Know Your Enemy"

17. "21 Guns"

18. "Oh Love"

19. "Bang Bang"

20. "Still Breathing"

21. "Ordinary World: (featuring Miranda Lambert)

22. "Back in the USA"