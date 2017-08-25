Hear Midland's Feel-Good New Song 'Make a Little'

Last week, Midland shared details for their long awaited debut LP On the Rocks, due out September 22nd. On Friday, the Dripping Springs, Texas, trio shared one of the new tracks, the upbeat shuffle "Make a Little."

Related How Country Trio Midland Are Bridging the Country-Pop Divide Texas trio has the potential to unite traditional and pop-leaning fans of country music with breakout hit "Drinkin' Problem"

Written by Midland's Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach with longtime champions Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the tune features the trio bending their three-part harmonies over cracking snare and soaring pedal steel. "It's a hard-living, tail-kicking / Trip that we're all on, but I'm betting / We can find a little sunshine in the night," they sing, offering a message of hard-won optimism.

"That's just the style that came out," Carson told Rolling Stone Country in May. "It was never a conversation like, 'Dude, we should sound like this or that.' We just started playing. That was what happened."



After a summer spent on the road, including four Canadian dates with Tim McGraw's and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul tour, the band continues on through September before joining Jon Pardi in support of the latter's CMT on Tour in October. Midland's breakout single "Drinkin' Problem" currently sits at Number Four on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.