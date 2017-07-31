Hear Mickey Guyton's Heartbreaking New Song 'Nice Things'

Mickey Guyton continues to distinguish herself as one of country music's most consistently enchanting singers. But the vulnerability she so beautifully expresses in her latest release "Nice Things" tells just one part of the story. An acoustic production with bluegrass-inspired arrangement spotlighting the Dobro, the song's lyrics address a lover whom Guyton admonishes in the song's opening line, singing "I am priceless, don't you know? But you broke me even so. Oh, shiny gold and diamond rings, your mama always said you can't have nice things."

Related What Miranda Lambert's Album Sales Say About Sexism at Country Radio With minimal radio support of singles like "We Should Be Friends" and "Tin Man," 'The Weight of These Wings' reaches Platinum status of one million copies sold

"I wrote the song with two incredible writers, Liz Rose and Stephanie Chapman," Guyton says in a statement. "It's one of my favorite songs that I've ever been a part of. For us artists, especially when we're starting out, we don't always talk about how scary releasing new music can be. It's literally like tearing a page out of your diary or someone reading an iMessage conversation between you and your best friend."

Taken at face value, "Nice Things" is merely a lovely ballad about heartbreak, but it is also countered with gentle swipes at the one who caused the trouble in the first place. Yet, dig even a little deeper – and look at Guyton's track record with terrific singles like "Better Than You Left Me" and "Heartbreak Song" – and the lyrics could be read as a subtle indictment of country radio's current gender bias.